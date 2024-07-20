Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts office romance
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for July 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are prosperous today and your health is also in good shape.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, over obstacles with confidence
Be sincere in love and you’ll see the output. Look for more options to prove the professional mettle. You are prosperous today and your health is also in good shape.
Do not get into arguments in the love life. You will be professionally productive today. Plan big investments today and you will also have good health.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Keep your lover happy today by showering affection. You both need to spend more time together and indulge in romantic activities. You may also plan a romantic vacation this weekend where a crucial call on marriage can be made. Some love affairs will see minor trouble over ego. Avoid harsh comments today and pamper the partner. Some male natives will get into office romance that leads to chaos in the family life.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Avoid crucial career-related decisions today. Despite you having a productive professional life, you may not be happy at the office due to office politics. A coworker or senior may conspire against you while you need to respond with performance. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Businessmen can consider expansion plans but will wait for a few days to make the final call.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in and you may consider buying or selling a property. There will be minor monetary issues involving a sibling. Ensure you handle financial issues with a positive attitude. Some seniors will need money for medical expenses. You may be serious about new investments, including in speculative business. Try safe options such as mutual funds. Businessmen can receive funds from foreign destinations and this can positively impact the company’s financial status.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to have a balanced office and personal life. Some minor infections may disturb the eyes and ears but they will be resolved in a day or two.
Take care while driving, especially at night. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports and should be careful about their diet. Those who have surgery scheduled for today can go ahead with it.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
