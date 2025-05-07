Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts office politics

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep egos away Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you meet the professional requirements today. Prosperity exists along with good health today. Have a balanced diet. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025: Maintain a balanced office and personal life. (Freepik)

Settle the chaos in the love affair and spend more time in the relationship. Your commitment will work out at the office. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Consider making new decisions in the life associated with romance. Spend more time together and your attitude will be pleasant, taking the love affair to the next level. Avoid conversations that may hurt the emotions of the lover. You should also keep a distance from arguments and even if you develop one, do not drag in parents that may have serious consequences. As female natives may have higher chances of getting pregnant, non-married natives need to be extra careful. Single males can expect to fall in love in the second half of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today and you will also find opportunities to prove the caliber. Some tasks will demand you to work additional hours while it is also crucial to maintain a distance from office politics. Utilize the communication skill while negotiating with the client. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be monetary challenges but the routine life will be unaffected. Today, you may seriously consider buying a new property or repairing the house. You can also consider the stock market and speculative business as you will receive good returns. Pick the day to donate money to charity. You will also resolve a financial dispute with a sibling in the first half of the day. Partnerships may not work out on the financial front.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Those who have heart-related issues will develop complications and will also require medical attention today. The first part of the day is good for medical surgery and children should also be careful while playing in the evening hours. Pregnant females need to be careful while using the staircase.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)