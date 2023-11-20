Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 20, 2023 predicts a romantic vacation

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the triumph today Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 20, 2023. Be romantic throughout the day and enjoy every moment.

You need to sit with the lover to share emotions. Major responsibilities at the office will make you deliver exceptional results. Financial success will be there.

No major trouble will disturb the love life. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth. Handle wealth smartly today and your health will also be positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Stay with the lover for long hours today and this will give you plenty of opportunities to express the love. Be romantic throughout the day and enjoy every moment. Plan a romantic vacation and you can also introduce the partner to the family. While you need to be a good listener, it is also crucial to not impose your opinion as your goal is to keep the lover happy. Those who are in the later stages of romance and have a plan to marry must stay out of new relationships.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in dealings and ensure you complete all the assigned tasks without compromising on the deadline. Team leaders and managers will have a tough time managing the project. Sales and marketing persons may travel a lot today while healthcare professionals will get opportunities to move abroad for jobs. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. An additional job will bring in a good return. Today, you will deal with property business and may sell or buy a new house. Be careful while lending a big amount to a friend. Some Sagittarius natives will also invest in the speculative business to reap good returns in the future. You may also consider buying expensive gifts or donating to charity in the second half of the day.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a healthy diet today sans oil and grease. While it is crucial to skip both alcohol and tobacco, you should also have proper sleep. Those who have a history of kidney ailment will need medical attention. Some seniors will also develop respiratory issues in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

