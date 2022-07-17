Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 17,'22 states, love in air

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) You will prosper financially during this time. You might use this increased inflow of cash to pay off any recent loans you may have incurred. Take advantage of the reduced stress to sharpen your attention and work more efficiently. In the office, today can really appear quite slow following a recent time of extremely high work demands. You will unquestionably be able to come to a compromise for the sake of tranquility in family. Additionally, the time apart will probably enable you to reconnect with yourself so that you can give your loved ones your very best. Today is the day to achieve some moderation and control the urge. Your love partner will satisfy not only your physical but also emotional and intellectual needs.

Sagittarius Finance Today The pathway to riches is paved with tenacious labor. Keep your relationship with the folks who loaned you the money positive and in good standing. Do not attempt to avoid your obligations today. Savings will soar once you are debt-free.

Sagittarius Family Today You and your partner may need to discuss the necessity for some temporary separation. Youngsters might feel forced to express their feelings because they have recently felt a little smothered by family.

Sagittarius Career Today You may notice today that some of the recent work stress you have been experiencing begins to lessen. Although you will still have a lot of work to do, some of the stress from it will start to subside soon.

Sagittarius Health Today Today you may have a hard time controlling your impulses. A slight thirst for food, drink, or cigarettes allows you to reach for that particular evil. You may not be able to change your life today, but at least you can be sure you are looking in the right direction.

Sagittarius Love Life Today The lovers are in for a good time. This is a great day to propose to your captivating someone if you are single and in love. Those who are married will enjoy their partner's companionship because romance is in the air.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

