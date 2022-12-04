Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Astro tips for financial success

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians, have excellent employment prospects this week. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you could be offered a position of leadership, which would mean increased responsibilities and possibly a pay raise. It's likely that this may also improve your financial situation. This week, you might be able to spend more freely if your bank balance improves. However, you might find some minor disruptions in your home life. There is a chance that your loved ones will pressure you for resources. You could stick to a routine for health reasons. Maintaining both your physical and mental health may be easier if you stick to a routine. However, your romantic prospects may be deteriorating. Depending on how incompatible you are, it may be impossible to continue. Rekindle your love and give your relationship some tender loving care by going on a trip together. Real estate brokers and investors could see modest gains. The academic performance of students is expected to improve.

Sagittarius Finance Weekly

By the end of the week, Sagittarius natives should have heard the good news about their finances from overseas business contacts. You may keep your job and have enough savings to launch a successful business.

Sagittarius Family Weekly

Sagittarius, at home, you might be muddled by conflicting ideas. You might have to see things clearly before you can grasp the dynamics of your family. On the other hand, if you want to calm down, spending time with loved ones is a good bet. Then, you can depend on your family and friends.

Sagittarius Career Weekly

In the workplace, your superiors may back your efforts. As long as it helps things run more smoothly, your suggestions are likely to be adopted. Teenagers who are eager to start their professional lives may be offered the position they have been hoping for.

Sagittarius Health Weekly

At this time, you look to be in peak physical condition. So, starting this week, you can take the nurturing path toward better health. In order to achieve the best possible results, jogging should be incorporated into your daily routine.

Sagittarius Love Life Weekly

Your romantic life may test your patience, Sagittarians. Because of your domineering ways, your partner might feel irritable this week. If you want your romantic relationship to last, you need to put more effort into caring for it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

