Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Take care of your health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today is a pleasant day to travel. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your long-term travel goals will be fulfilled today. Your honest performance at work will bring you rewards and it is a perfect day to plan for the future of your family. There may be a heavy atmosphere in your family due to an unexpected health condition of a member, but this is temporary and will heal in the upcoming months. Make sure to provide the love and support that your family needs at this time. You recently struggled through a hard time in your relationship with your partner and the situation is still the same. It is advisable to talk to that person and sort things out as you both are made for each other.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Investing in the stock market today is a wise decision and the stars are in your favor. The financial decisions that you make today will bring you profits in the upcoming days. If you do not have a fixed deposit yet, then it is the perfect time to do so.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family requires your help and support today. The atmosphere in your family might be a bit heavy due to some unexpected situations. However, as long as they have your support, everything is going to clear up in no time. Stay strong and wise.

Sagittarius Career Today

A pending visa application will be approved today and your dream of working abroad will turn into reality soon. Make sure to pack your necessary stuff beforehand. Students will get positive results in their entrance exams today.

Sagittarius Health Today

It has been a long time since you worked out, so you will feel lazy in the morning. It is the perfect time to take care of your health and renew your gym subscription as early as possible. It is advisable to stick to a vegetable-based diet this week.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is understandable that in today's world, it is quite a challenge to maintain every relationship perfectly. However, your partner needs some attention and care from your side. There might be some kind of misunderstanding between you two due to the communication gap. Hence, it is highly advisable to talk to each other tonight and clear up any misunderstandings so that things get better in the upcoming days.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON