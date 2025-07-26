Sagittarius Horoscope Today for July 26, 2025: Tussles at your workplace

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you settle issues with a smile Look for the best moments in the love life. Overcome the professional challenges with confidence. Keep a tab on the monetary expenditure. Health is a concern. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Keep the love life warm this week.

Be a good lover on a positive note. Professional challenges will come up. Minor health issues will come up. Monetary issues demand a control over the expenditure today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will involve ego-related issues and you need to settle this amiably. You should ensure that the lover is in high spirits today. You may pick the day to have a romantic dinner where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Single male natives who had a recent break-up will be successful in finding new love. There will be minor differences of opinion but do not get into arguments today. You must be a good listener today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be genuine at the workplace and ensure you stay out of gossip and office politics. As a team player, you may handle foreign clients today and your communication skills will play a crucial role here. . Update the profile on a job portal to receive multiple interview calls. Photographers, healthcare persons, chefs, architects, copywriters, technicians, and academicians will get ample opportunities to prove their competency at the workplace. Students looking for admission to higher studies will receive good news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues and it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Avoid major investments in the stock market and you may also be a part of arguments related to finance among friends. Some seniors will prefer dividing the wealth among children. There will be a family function within the family which also needs expenditure. The second half of the day is also good to buy a house or a vehicle.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be health issues and you should be careful today. Those who have cardiac issues may develop complications today. Some children will have minor cuts and females working in the kitchen may have minor burns. Avoid lifting heavy objects and seniors should cut down their sugar intake. You should not miss medicines even while traveling. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)