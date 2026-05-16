Sagittarius Horoscope Today, May 16, 2026: Whatever decision you take, you may already know the answer

Sagittarius (Nov 23- Dec 11)

Daily horoscope prediction says,

Today may feel like standing at an agitated crossroad. You may sense that an important decision is waiting for your attention, yet part of you may still be delaying what already feels clear. This hesitation is not confusion as much as it is fear of what clarity might ask from you. Still, avoiding the truth will only create more inner noise. Deep down, you already know which path feels right. Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is make the choice you have been quietly avoiding. Clarity may feel uncomfortable for a moment, but confusion becomes much heavier when it lingers too long.