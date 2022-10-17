Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: New opportunities await you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Possibilities are stacked in Sagittarius natives’ favour today. Dedicated professionals have a better shot at a successful career than they did in the past. Despite the stagnation in your financial situation, things should improve significantly very soon. You will now need to put in a lot of effort to comprehend the current market trend to make a profitable investment. The connection you share with your loved ones may not be very positive. However, if you're feeling stressed out, spending time with your kids and pals is a surefire way to relieve that tension and restore your sense of joy. It's possible that some of you will go to great lengths to visit loved ones. Seeing their face may make all the time spent behind the wheel of a car completely worth it. You could consider buying a store to use as a rental property. The chances of Sagittarius students who put in the effort to improve their grades are high.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius natives will need to make hasty financial arrangements today. Anxiety and stress may make your task difficult, so keep calm. Your careful budgeting may see you through any crisis. Refrain from making any long-term investments. It might impede the flow of money into your business.

Sagittarius Family Today

Disruptions in family communication are frustrating and should be avoided at all costs. Make an effort to start a conversation. There's a chance this will bring back the joy and laughter at home. As a bonus, Sagittarius natives’ might finally be able to put the hatchet down with a close relative.

Sagittarius Career Today

It will be counterproductive to Sagittarius natives' careers to waste time on things that aren't important. Make an effort to meet your commitments, but don't jeopardise your health to do so. Tackle one thing at a time, Sagittarians.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today, more than ever, it's crucial to prioritize your health. You are probably putting too much stress and work on yourself. It could make you drowsy and tired. Meditation and a brisk walk are great ways to kick off the day. To get a boost of energy, sign up for a gym membership!

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Single Sagittarius natives looking for love may meet that special person. Those lucky enough to be in a committed relationship can anticipate a period of mutual happiness and contentment. Some Sagittarius natives might proceed to the next step, which could result in a wedding.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

