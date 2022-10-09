Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 9, 2022: Professional success foreseen

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is a very good day and you may try to make the most of it. Some may clear an important interview and get a handsome salary package. Your parents may also feel proud of your professional success. Some may also get jobs in foreign countries. Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. You may overwork today and feel a bit low on energy. Money may come in your way from unexpected sources. You may earn great profit by selling your products or services to important clients. Some may buy expensive jewellery pieces or a home appliance today or splurge on fun stuff.

A wonderful solo trip is indicated. Everything seems in sync, but some love issues may bother you. Keep your ego in check and give your partner his or her space to avoid a conflict.

How have stars planned your day? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today: This is an auspicious day and some monetary gains are on your way. Some may invest in honing their skills or joining new professional courses.

Sagittarius Family Today: The day is like a mixed bag of emotion. You may feel happy and relaxed in the first half of the day and take part in religious activities with loved ones. The second half of the day may create tension or misunderstanding between you and your spouse.

Sagittarius Career Today: This is a very good day. Transfer in the job or work promotion is on the cards. This is an auspicious time for meeting new clients or start something new.

Sagittarius Health Today: Those who have been very busy and facing work stress, they should try yoga and relaxation techniques to keep their mind calm and composed. Try to add some protein sources in your diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: The day does not seem favorable. Some love issues may bother you. Some misunderstanding may confuse you, so talk to your partner and clear the air.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

