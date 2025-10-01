Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 1, 2025: Avoid sudden big buys and check offers before you accept them

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope, October 2025: Extra income may come from teaching, small freelancing, or travel work.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Bright Curiosity Leads You Toward New Horizons

This month gives Sagittarius lively ideas, social joys, travel thoughts, career chances, steady money steps, and improved energy with mindful rest and healthy daily routines.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Sagittarius feels curious and ready for new steps. Friendships bring joy. Work grows when you focus and finish tasks. Money improves with planning and small savings. Travel or study ideas look promising. Keep gentle rest and calm habits to keep energy steady and hopeful today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Month

Sagittarius enjoys warm, friendly love this month. Couples will find joy in light adventures and honest chats that build trust. Shared laughter and small plans like outings or learning together make the bond lively. Singles may meet someone at a class or during travel. Speak clearly about your feelings and respect family values. Avoid rushing promises; let feelings grow naturally.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Month

Sagittarius finds good momentum at work with creative ideas and steady effort. Present simple plans clearly and show how small steps add up. Teamwork will help when you listen and offer help. A short course or new reading may open new ways to do tasks. Keep records tidy and meet deadlines calmly. Respect traditions at the workplace and accept kind feedback. Clear goals and steady work bring progress and more chance to grow. stay calm.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Month

Sagittarius sees steady money flow when you plan with care. Avoid sudden big buys and check offers before you accept them. Set aside a small saving each week and watch it grow slowly. Extra income may come from teaching, small freelancing, or travel work. Ask elders or trusted friends for honest advice before investing. Share good news with family and keep spending simply. Wise saving and patience will bring comfort and future options. stay grateful

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Month

Sagittarius feels lively but needs steady routines to keep health bright. Sleep regular hours and avoid late nights when possible. Walk daily, do light yoga, or play gentle sports to keep the body moving. Eat fresh vegetarian meals, fruits, and grains for strength. Drink water and warm herbal tea to calm. Practice short breathing exercises to lower stress.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 1, 2025: Avoid sudden big buys and check offers before you accept them
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On