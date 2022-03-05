Scorpio Daily Horoscope for March 05:Restrict your food cravings

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Being a water sign, Scorpio signs use its emotional energy as a fuel and have the powerful wisdom that holds the capacity to impress anyone in the room present. But it is unfortunate that they are at the same time, most misunderstood signs in the whole zodiac signs list. They are compassionate and loyal in a relationship but if things dint go as per the planning, their resentment and revengeful nature comes into play. Scorpio sign also has some great psychic capabilities which takes everyone to wonder. Today you must follow the philosophy of giving your best shot and leaving the rest on god. You may have your increased energy levels in the morning but by the end of the day, all of it will be exhausted and gone. Let’s see what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today

As per your emotional transactions, you seem to be on the right track but as as your finances are concerned, you must apply your mind and wisdom here. You bank account may see a little up down today. Still there is no need to worry as all will be settled by the end of the day.

Scorpio Family Today

You are feeling happy because all the issues in your family that has been a cause of concern lately are resolved. Also, the ill health of a senior member in the family is recovering well.

Scorpio Career Today

You might have a solid and good start in the morning, but as the day will proceed, you may feel over burdened with additional pile of assignments to be completed on time. Students will need to focus more on academics.

Scorpio Health Today

It is a variation full day of your energy levels, and you might expect a high and low on the same in between the day. Therefore, you must start with some yoga. Restrict your food cravings and try to eat healthy. Rest all seems good.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You might expect a great deal of surprise from your partner or spouse. They may also be in a good mood to cook something delicious and fancy for you. You shall try to take some time out from your hectic schedule and discuss about future together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

