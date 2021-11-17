Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 17: Happiness and peace will prevail!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio individuals are focused and competitive. When they want something, they just go for it. Also, when they set their sight on something, they allow very few things to get in their way and achieve them at any cost. Scorpios are extremely brave and daring. Scorpios aren’t afraid of challenges in life, so what appears to be a crazy risk to more conservative signs is just a normal day for the brave-hearted Scorpio. You are the born traveller - the person who loves adventure and wants to be enlightened by their experiences. You are good at figuring out the most scenic route from point A to point B. A tendency to be harsh on yourself when things are confusing or unpleasant for you should be avoided. It can lead to stress.

Scorpio Finance Today

Pay attention to the minute details of any sale or purchase you do, chances of being lured for something not worth it are much indicated! You may need to exercise a strong control on your will to understand and balance your expenses.

Scorpio Family Today

There will be mixed results for your family life. Happiness and peace will prevail in the family but a family member may appear to be struggling with certain issues on the work front. Whether they discuss or not – remain available.

Scorpio Career Today

You are going to be struck by the good favour and luck is going to be on your side today. If you have been working on an assignment or a project it is going to be a huge success.

Scorpio Health Today

Those with chronic health conditions may experience certain disturbances if proper precaution is not taken. Light exercise or rest is indicated for today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may be a lot forced to become a part of romantic drama of other people's life. Avoid it straightaway! And if you cannot then do not take any sides, just be neutral while giving advices to both the opposing groups. Take out time to plan something new and sensuous for yourself.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

