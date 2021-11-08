Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 8: You'll face a dilemma in life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are strong, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with an intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable. For all of that power though, they often remain un-knowable to others, because they guard themselves and their private lives fiercely. Scorpios like extremes, challenges, danger and darkness. They are, because of their planetary ruler Pluto, drawn to the outliers of human experience. If it’s kinky, risky or thrilling, a Scorpio will be involved somehow! Today is the day when you will be in complete control of the situation. You have been worried about issues both in the personal space and at work, but today, you will be able to sort things out. When you get things to work in either of the two, it fills you with a motivation to sort out matters.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will prove yourselves and succeed in every work you do. Business people as well as job holders are going to perform well in this year and will have success in their financial matters. This period is very good and beneficial for buying and selling properties but you must wait for some time before buying properties.

Scorpio Family Today

You feel that there is a void in your life that needs to be filled. You feel lonely and depressed. You are facing a dilemma in life. You wish to do something, something extraordinary but you are confused. Spending time with siblings and pets can help.

Scorpio Career Today

New opportunities will come your way to shape and change your life, but you need to grasp this opportunity while there is still time. Quick and decisive action can turn the tide for you in a significant way.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health may be as fine as you would like it to be at this point in time. You are overwhelmed by your responsibilities and the slightest worry can lead you to severe anxiety because you understand that you cannot afford to make a mistake.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You are in a difficult space emotionally, dear Scorpio. Ask yourself why are you melancholic all the time. The hard part however is that you do not know the reason for this melancholy. It could be some deep-seated fear or some bad memory of your ex that you are unable to forget.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

