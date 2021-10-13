Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Manage your money wisely

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you will use your wisdom to face new challenges in life bravely. Your originality will help you surge ahead without stopping at roadblocks. Your commitment levels are unmatched and you will convert your positive energy into optimism to achieve the unachievable. Your resources will allow you to bring closure to pending tasks, for which you will be greatly appreciated. You will get ample opportunities, which will give you a chance to prove your mettle. Show everyone what you are made of! Get rid of your jealously and your violent streak to rise in life and make a mark for yourself. Pack your bags and head out to the great outdoors for some fun times.

Scorpio Finance Today

A huge amount of money loaned to someone is likely to put a dent in your savings. You need to avoid falling into monetary traps to save your financial front. Manage your money wisely.

Scorpio Family Today

You will make positive changes in and around the house, which will be appreciated by your family members. However, some unexpected situations at home are likely, which will give rise to arguments and conflicts.

Scorpio Career Today

Your communication skills will benefit your colleagues on the professional front in the form of promotions and bonuses. However, there will be some delays in finishing off pending assignments, for which you are likely to be held accountable.

Scorpio Health Today

Focusing on your stressors will help you pinpoint your health issues. The right kind of diet, light exercises and relaxation techniques will help you in the long run in maintaining good physical as well as mental health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your romantic partner is likely to give you a sense of purpose and stability in life. Enjoy the moments together while you can, as misunderstandings might jeopardize the blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874