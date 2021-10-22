Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 22: Be focused on finances

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Expect the unexpected today as your new ideas or suggestions will open doors of success and recognition. Now is the time to really strive for some plan that has been on your mind. Prosperity will be yours, thanks to the hard work you've put in. Seek out individuals offering mutual understanding and trust; they will assist you in achieving your targets. You have a way with words today and you will be able to get others to see your point of view so make the most of it. You may be caught up in some dispute or litigation on a property you may have booked recently. Be thorough in checking the paperwork. Impromptu trips may be necessary, leaving you pressed for time. Don't worry the journey will be smooth and successful. The day will be especially beneficial for students pursuing higher education.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today, it is advisable to work on your financial strategy to improve your savings. This is not the right time to incur any heavy expenditure as it may become difficult for you to cover up the amount.

Scorpio Family Today

Don't let family squabbles weigh you down today. Look for relief and leisure where you can find it; in the company of those, you value most. Your efforts to resolve differences with your family members may not succeed but keep on trying.

Scorpio Career Today

Your skills are likely to be much-sought-after now; this will not only bring fame and recognition but will also open the doors of promotion and increment. Communicate with those in charge about an initiative or idea that's been on your mind.

Scorpio Health Today

Those of you suffering from health ailments would see an improvement as you take refuse of some natural ways of healing. Trying out a new fitness regimen is possible and will bring results beyond expectations.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Seize the chance to go somewhere new with your significant other to bring back the spark in your relationship. Those hesitant to confess their feelings to someone special may get a golden opportunity to declare their intentions.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026