Today, your negative traits can have an adverse effect on your financial situation, if you are not careful.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Cut out your negative traits

Dear Scorpio, you may single-mindedly indulge in a hobby that you are passionate about and don't interfere in what your partner is doing.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:25 AM IST

People born under this sign are resourceful and passionate, but display the negative traits of obstinacy and compulsiveness. Today, your negative traits can have an adverse effect on your financial situation, if you are not careful. However, the rest of the day is likely to go well.

Scorpio Finance Today

Some of you can get into a debt trap and find it almost impossible to repay your loan due to high interest rate and your limited financial resources. If you are getting tempted to invest in a dubious scheme, you are certainly asking for trouble, so do some research before you commit your money.

Scorpio Family Today

Today, you may single-mindedly indulge in a hobby that you are passionate about. A trip to a tourist destination is likely to materialize and will be a most welcome change in the aftermath of the pandemic. Motivate a family youngster to take up extra-curricular activities in school.

Scorpio Career Today

Those who are contemplating a startup must know that dreams are extremely important; you cannot do it unless you imagine it. Today, you may interact with other departments in your organization to find a common solution to the problems facing your company. If you act as if what you do makes a difference, it will.

Scorpio Health Today

Don’t keep postponing your resolution to come back in shape. Workout will not only be a good way to stay fit, but will also prove to be an excellent stress buster. It is good to get your annual medical checkups done to get a fair idea of your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your marital boat will sail smoothly, if you remain on the same page with spouse. If you and your partner do have a disagreement, don’t just attack each other or go all-out criticizing; how you say things is as important as what you are saying. Today, don’t interfere in what partner is doing.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

