Scorpio Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: Be cautious with career

Scorpio

People born under this sign are powerful and passionate, but can be secretive and obstinate too at times. Today, your positive aspects will be in full display to make this a very favourable day. However, your career may need attention.

Scorpio Finance Today

You must ensure the viability of a move you are contemplating on the financial front, so as not to lose money. Your desire for luxury items may prove a bane for your bank balance. Someone you did a good turn to may repay you by lending you money.

Scorpio Family Today

Those active on the social media can become popular in the world of music and glamour. You are likely to do good to the society by becoming one of the most influential voices in the world of media. The stage where you will get to enjoy all the privileges of life is here.

Scorpio Career Today

You may get into an argument with a colleague over a petty issue today. If you are facing failure in a startup, you will need to see where things went off the rails and start all over again. Those sitting unemployed must grab whatever is available instead of waiting for a perfect job.

Scorpio Health Today

You will feel refreshed and rejuvenated by continuing an exercise regimen that suits you well. If you are trying out yoga, it will be a good idea to train under a qualified yoga trainer. Those into sports are likely to taste victory in their event on the strength of their stamina and fitness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There is nothing much to be said about a relationship that is heading nowhere, so take your call, but don’t be hasty in your decision. If you find lover unresponsive, the reason may not be you but something entirely different, so ask try to find out diplomatically, without offending him/ her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

