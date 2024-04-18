Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts fiscal disputes

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your happy love life is backed by professional success. Your happy love life is backed by professional success. New tasks at the office promise better career growth. Both wealth and health will also be at your side. The love life may have troubles but you will succeed in settling them. Resolve all issues at the office to prove the mettle. Financially you are good and no medical issue will trouble you. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Resolve all issues at the office to prove the mettle.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love is blind and this will be something that your partner will be hooked to. Some long-distance relationships may witness cracks today. Your partner will be your best friend and companion. However, do not dig into the past and avoid verbal arguments. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship. Marriage is also on the cards. Scorpios who opt to come out of a love affair can do it to be successful in finding a new one.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you at the office. You may need to wear multiple hats today. Be careful to not annoy the seniors or clients. A task may fail to impress the client and you may require reworking on it. If you have an interview scheduled for today, attend it with confidence. Entrepreneurs looking for more opportunities to spread the trade to new turfs will be successful. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies today. Some healthcare professionals will move abroad today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will be enhanced today. This will motivate you to buy new property. The second part of the day is good for buying a new vehicle or to purchase jewelry. Some Scorpios will contribute to a celebration at home or office. Scorpios may also consider the day to divide the property among children. A minor financial dispute may happen with friends but this will be resolved before the day ends.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Today, you may have issues associated with the eyes or ears. Skin allergies are common among children. Scorpios with diabetes should be careful about their diet and must skip sugar and alcohol today. Have a healthy diet where the menu is rich in vitamins and minerals.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)