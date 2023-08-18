Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts serious hiccup at work

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, beat all the challenges today

A happy love life, busy professional life, & stable financial status are the highlights of today. However, your health can be slightly complicated today.

You maintain a balanced personal and professional life today. While the romantic relationship will be intact, the office tasks would be completed on time. Today is good to invest money. But ensure you take the proper care of your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Those who are keen to propose to someone can do it today as the love stars are bright and you will get a positive response. Handle all love-related problems with care today. Some fortunate Scorpios will settle the old disputes today and the love life will back on track. Your ex-flame will approach you to hush up the old issues and restart the relationship. Take this as a good opportunity but married Scorpios should not fall into this as their marital life will be compromised.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

While no o serious hiccup is visible today in the career horoscope, you need to be careful about office politics. New responsibilities will come and you should accept them to prove your mettle. Express your opinions at the meeting and always have a Plan B ready while handling crucial projects. Some authors may get a work published today and healthcare professionals may succeed in delivering an unexpected task, which was quite challenging.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good and this helps you make crucial money-related decisions. Some Scorpios will be lucky to buy a new property or a vehicle today. Businessmen will also see good funding from abroad which promises business expansion to new territories. The first half of the day is good to invest in the speculative business. You may also attempt an online lottery.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Despite good health, some Scorpios will suddenly develop medical complications. Those with a history of cardiac issues need to be extremely careful especially while handling heavy objects. Avoid lifting heavy objects and also ensure you have mental peace at home and the office. Spend more time with family or friends. Drink plenty of water as this will keep you stay healthy.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

