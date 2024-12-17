Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts new tasks at the office

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with confidence Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Today, your love life will have some productive moments.

Catch up with splendid moments in love. Be cool at the office and focus on the job. Wealth will permit crucial decisions today. Your health is also normal.

Take up new tasks at the office which will help you grow in your career. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition. You will also see creative time in romance.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, your love life will have some productive moments. Spare time for the lover and ensure you resolve all issues of the past. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. Single Scorpios may express their feeling to the crush and get a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities to excel in the job. Despite minor hiccups due to performance, you will be in the good book of the management. Your rapport with seniors will result in appraisal or promotion. Those who are serving the notice period will receive multiple job offers, each matching your profile. Be confident while attending a job interview as you will crack it. Some businessmen will launch new ventures or will also get into new partnership deals. Students appearing for examinations will clear them.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will disrupt the day. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property. Some females will renovate the house while you may also require financial help from a needy friend or relative. Be sensible while investing money in the stock market today. Businessmen will successfully raise funds which will help in trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Scorpios with diabetes or chest infection may develop trouble in the second half of the day. The day is good to start attending a gym. Your diet should be a balanced one where you will skip oily and greasy food and make salad a major part of the menu. Those who feel uneasiness or weakness must not lift heavy objects as this can lead to complications.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)