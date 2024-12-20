Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts wealth from new sources

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your efforts will never go wane Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Prefer smart monetary investments. Your physical health will also be in good shape today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding.

The relationship will be intact. Take up new professional tasks that will also test your professional mettle today. Financially you’ll be strong. No major health issues will annoy you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see new heights today and you need to remember that there is no space for arguments and ego clashes in the love life today. If you had any trouble in the past, today is the time to troubleshoot them. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may surprise the lover with gifts. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your day will be packed. There can be issues associated with egos but do not fall prey to office politics. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about getting the job. Some Scorpios will require negotiating hard on salary and this will work in your favor. Do not compromise on quality of work or ethics even if you have a tough time at the workplace. Businessmen need to consider this point while talking with new partners.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity may be there but you should be careful to save for the rainy day. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances and furniture. You may also consider investing in multiple sources including property and speculative business. However, it is good to have proper knowledge about the stock industry before you make a major investment. Businessmen may be fortunate to receive money in foreign currency.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may impact the day. Some children will develop complications including viral fever, skin infection, or sore throat. You may also fall while boarding a bus or train. Seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. However, it is good to be careful about the diet. Include more vegetables and fruits in the menu while skipping both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart