Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 predicts red coral will be a boon

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle troubles with determination

A happy love life & professional success are the highlights of the day. Financially you are good while your health needs special attention throughout the day.

Have a fabulous love relationship today. Minor job-related issues will exist at the office but things will be resolved sooner. Financially you are good at making decisions but health can give you a tough day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial with your lover today and also spend more time together. Work out on the future plans and also resolve all clashes. Some minor frictions may arise today and it is crucial you settle them before the day ends. Plan a holiday this weekend and you may also receive a positive response to the proposal today. Single Scorpios will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is not productive and this can impact your morale. However, do not give up as you may see new opportunities coming up as the day progresses. Those who plan to launch a new venture should pick the second part of the day. Some Scorpios who deal with businesses associated with textiles, footwear, food processing, automobiles, and construction will see a good return. Some Scorpios may travel for official reasons. IT professionals may also go abroad to the client’s place.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Though minor financial troubles will be there, your routine will be unaffected. You may go ahead with your plans and can also buy electronic devices and home appliances. Some Scorpios will sell a property while renovation of a home is also a good idea. Those who want to try luck in the stock market must invest after consulting with a financial expert.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may develop hypertension and acidity today. Keep control over the diet. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. Those who are traveling should carry a medical kit. Seniors at home should not miss medication and must be careful while using the staircase.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

