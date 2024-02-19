 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 advices to seek financial help | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 advices to seek financial help

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 19, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for February 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There will be no serious health issues as well.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks don’t scare you

The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today. There will be no serious health issues as well.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor ego-related issues may lead to friction in the relationship in the first part of the day. Douse the fire before it spreads. Today, avoid arguments of all sorts and you should also skip discussions that you fear may create a tremor in your love life Some Scorpios will also develop monetary disputes with the partner. Married couples should think about family expansion. Those who are single may find a new love. You may also propose today and expect a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Pay more attention to the job and try to accomplish the tasks on time, without deviating from the goal. Some minor troubles will be there in the form of office politics. You may have a meeting with a client on a crucial project and utilize the communication skills to succeed here. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper today. Update the profile on the job portal and interviews will be lined up. Some crucial tasks will give you opportunities to experiment, paving the way for career growth.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. And you will also be fortunate to inherit a family property. Today is good to settle financial disputes with relatives or friends. Some Scorpios will get a hike in salary while you may also consider major investments in the stock market and speculative business. A sibling will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Beware of your health today. You may have issues associated with the heart, lungs, or kidneys, and consult a doctor whenever you feel uncomfortable. Drink plenty of water to let the skin radiate. Pregnant Scorpios must avoid adventure activities while on a vacation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

