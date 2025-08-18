Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Do not make decisions influenced by ego
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you
A happy love relationship with a busy office schedule is what your day is. Consider diligent financial handling while your health is also positive today.
Keep the pressure in your personal life under wraps. Overcome the professional challenges with a committed mindset. No major medical issues exist, and wealth is also fine today.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Expect surprises in the relationship. You may receive a proposal or may even get back to the ex-lover, which may bring happiness. Ensure you stay with the lover in the second part of the day and share the emotions, both good and bad. Do not make decisions influenced by egos, and ensure you also keep the lover in a good mood. You should also be careful not to let a third person, be it a friend or relative, dictate things in the love affair.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
You will receive appreciation for your efforts at the workplace. A complicated task will keep you busy, but the end result will be positive. Ensure you also settle the issues at the workplace with your coworkers or teammates. Some professionals will also have job interviews today. Students may clear examinations, but it is also crucial to pay attention to science-related subjects. Businessmen handling construction, manufacturing, textiles, and electronics can expect a positive outcome.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity will be your companion today. You may resolve the financial issues of the past. The second part of the day is also good for buying jewelry or electronic appliances. Consider buying a new property today. There will be minor unpleasant discussions related to property, and it is also good to keep a distance from legal disputes, which may also invite financial expenditure. Businessmen may raise funds through promoters for future trade expansions.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be intact. This will help you make a decision on a vacation plan, especially to adventurous areas. You may have viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues, but your routine life will be unaffected. Be careful about the diet and stick to a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. You should also give up alcohol for a day.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
