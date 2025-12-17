Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Your commitment at work may bring in positive results

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are honest in dealings Keep the love life free from egos. New responsibilities at the office will give the best results. Wealth will come, and health will also be good today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Both wealth and health will give you nice moments.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There will be success in the love affair. You will succeed in clearing all issues with the ex-lover. Today is also a good time to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Stay away from unpleasant discussions, and also ensure you provide personal space to your partner. Look for moments to express your feelings, and those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone at least once a day. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring in positive results. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertising, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Those who are new to the job need to be diplomatic while at team sessions. Some points will be raised against you, and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you will be in a position to buy a new property or renovate the house. Settle a monetary dispute today, and also skip major financial decisions. This is applicable even in official life. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back within the next hour.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Spend more time with the family, which will help you overcome professional stress. Minor ailments such as headaches, body pain, and ear-related problems will be common. Seniors may also develop sleep-related issues. Children may develop oral health issues. You must also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)