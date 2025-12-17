Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Your commitment at work may bring in positive results
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Settle a monetary dispute today, and also skip major financial decisions.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are honest in dealings
Keep the love life free from egos. New responsibilities at the office will give the best results. Wealth will come, and health will also be good today.
New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Both wealth and health will give you nice moments.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
There will be success in the love affair. You will succeed in clearing all issues with the ex-lover. Today is also a good time to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Stay away from unpleasant discussions, and also ensure you provide personal space to your partner. Look for moments to express your feelings, and those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone at least once a day. Married females may also consider expanding the family.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at work will bring in positive results. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertising, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Those who are new to the job need to be diplomatic while at team sessions. Some points will be raised against you, and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in, and you will be in a position to buy a new property or renovate the house. Settle a monetary dispute today, and also skip major financial decisions. This is applicable even in official life. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back within the next hour.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Spend more time with the family, which will help you overcome professional stress. Minor ailments such as headaches, body pain, and ear-related problems will be common. Seniors may also develop sleep-related issues. Children may develop oral health issues. You must also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope