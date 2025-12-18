Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Financial issues may come up

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: It is crucial to stay in the good book of the management.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep all possibilities open

Keep your lover happy today. Look for the best options to give the best professional results. No major health issues will exist. Keep a tab on expenditures.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the minor relationship problems to spend more time with your lover. At a job, you’d handle multiple responsibilities and would succeed in achieving the targets. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the words when having disagreements. There will be tremors related to phrases. It is crucial to settle the love issues before the day ends. Some love affairs demand more communication. The second part is vital for married females, as an ex-lover will come back, leading to minor issues. Those who prefer taking the love affair to the next level may discuss it with the seniors at home.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to be attentive at sessions. There will be issues with performance. It is also crucial to stay in the good book of the management. Some urgent reports will not be ready at team sessions. This may also invite criticism. Avoid getting involved in office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. Those who are keen to update their profile on a job portal may do it in the second part of the day. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new concept or product.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will come up. It is good to avoid lending a large amount to a friend or sibling. You should also be ready to settle a property issue with a sibling today. Some females will be in trouble over online financial issues. Consider buying a new property. However, avoid major investments in the stock market. Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Look for options to recover from health issues. Be careful while consuming food rich in oil and sugar. You must give importance to proper rest. Despite the official pressure, there will be time to relax with the family. It is also good not to bring home the office stress. Seniors with vision-related issues must consult a doctor today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

