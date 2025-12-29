Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Take up new challenges at work that may pave the way for career growth
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You may also pick the second part of the day to propose to your crush.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks
Maintain a positive attitude in the relationship and consider the emotions of the partner. Your performance will impress the management and clients today.
There is love in the air today. Accept love and return it to make the relationship stronger. Minor health issues may come up. Professionally, opportunities will knock on your door today.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
You will be sensitive in a relationship today, and this will be clearly visible in your actions. You may also pick the second part of the day to propose to your crush. It is good to devote more time to the relationship. Those who are in a long-distance love affair must connect with their lover over the call. Some married relationships will see hiccups in the form of office romance, and it is crucial to overcome this crisis immediately. Single females can expect more than one proposal today.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Take up new challenges at work that will also pave the way for career growth. Some professionals will visit the client's office, while those who are into creative segments like arts, music, acting, and painting will get opportunities to display their talent. Legal professionals may have a tight schedule today. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Traders will succeed in clearing all tax issues and policy-related troubles.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in. However, some natives will be in trouble over property issues. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Females will also be successful in the stock market. Entrepreneurs will raise funds through promoters, ensuring business expansions. The second part of the day is also good to launch new concepts that will bring good returns in the coming days.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
No serious health issues will come up. However, it is good to keep track of the lifestyle. You must be careful about dust and wind. Some seniors may also develop infections in the nose. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Seniors may require medical attention for digestive issues.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope