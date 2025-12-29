Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Take up new challenges at work that may pave the way for career growth

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks Maintain a positive attitude in the relationship and consider the emotions of the partner. Your performance will impress the management and clients today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There is love in the air today. Accept love and return it to make the relationship stronger. Minor health issues may come up. Professionally, opportunities will knock on your door today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will be sensitive in a relationship today, and this will be clearly visible in your actions. You may also pick the second part of the day to propose to your crush. It is good to devote more time to the relationship. Those who are in a long-distance love affair must connect with their lover over the call. Some married relationships will see hiccups in the form of office romance, and it is crucial to overcome this crisis immediately. Single females can expect more than one proposal today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Take up new challenges at work that will also pave the way for career growth. Some professionals will visit the client's office, while those who are into creative segments like arts, music, acting, and painting will get opportunities to display their talent. Legal professionals may have a tight schedule today. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Traders will succeed in clearing all tax issues and policy-related troubles.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, some natives will be in trouble over property issues. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Females will also be successful in the stock market. Entrepreneurs will raise funds through promoters, ensuring business expansions. The second part of the day is also good to launch new concepts that will bring good returns in the coming days.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will come up. However, it is good to keep track of the lifestyle. You must be careful about dust and wind. Some seniors may also develop infections in the nose. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Seniors may require medical attention for digestive issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)