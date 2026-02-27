Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: The first half of the day may be a little troublesome

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos play a game New love and better professional chances make your day brighter. Handle wealth diligently and ensure your wealth is smartly utilized today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Feel the romance in life today. Consider taking up new opportunities at work to prove your diligence. Financially, you’ll do well, and your health will be on track today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Take your lover into confidence while making crucial decisions. Your partner prefers your presence. Avoid unpleasant conversations and try to keep your partner comfortable. You may discuss the future and also introduce the lover to the family. Some natives will have minor issues over egos, and this demands immediate settlement. The second part of the day is also auspicious for female natives to conceive. Single natives will be happy to find a new person in their lives.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Keep a distance from controversies at the workplace. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome, and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. IT, healthcare, aviation, human resources, academic, legal, and media professionals will work additional hours today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Students looking for options to do higher studies at foreign universities will have good news.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in from previous investments. Some females may also book a flight ticket and make hotel reservations abroad for a foreign trip with the family. It is also good to consider investing a large amount in the stock market, and businessmen may consider signing new financial deals in the second part of the day. Some legal issues will be resolved today, which will improve the financial condition. Handle the wealth wisely and ensure you do not splurge on wealth today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today While the health will be a positive day, it is good to be careful while driving or taking part in adventure sports. Handle problems related to sleep by consulting a doctor. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. You may develop a headache or pain in the joints today. It is good to consult a doctor for oral or eye-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)