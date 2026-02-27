Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: The first half of the day may be a little troublesome

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos play a game
New love and better professional chances make your day brighter. Handle wealth diligently and ensure your wealth is smartly utilized today.
Feel the romance in life today. Consider taking up new opportunities at work to prove your diligence. Financially, you’ll do well, and your health will be on track today.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Take your lover into confidence while making crucial decisions. Your partner prefers your presence. Avoid unpleasant conversations and try to keep your partner comfortable. You may discuss the future and also introduce the lover to the family. Some natives will have minor issues over egos, and this demands immediate settlement. The second part of the day is also auspicious for female natives to conceive. Single natives will be happy to find a new person in their lives.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Keep a distance from controversies at the workplace. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome, and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. IT, healthcare, aviation, human resources, academic, legal, and media professionals will work additional hours today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Students looking for options to do higher studies at foreign universities will have good news.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in from previous investments. Some females may also book a flight ticket and make hotel reservations abroad for a foreign trip with the family. It is also good to consider investing a large amount in the stock market, and businessmen may consider signing new financial deals in the second part of the day. Some legal issues will be resolved today, which will improve the financial condition. Handle the wealth wisely and ensure you do not splurge on wealth today.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
While the health will be a positive day, it is good to be careful while driving or taking part in adventure sports. Handle problems related to sleep by consulting a doctor. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. You may develop a headache or pain in the joints today. It is good to consult a doctor for oral or eye-related issues.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More