Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Those who are seeking a job change may have good news

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger Settle the relationship issues and value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Both your finances and health are good today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Enjoy good health and also handle finances diligently.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today The relationship demands more communication. You both should devote more time to each other. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their emotions. Some married females will prefer coming out of it due to unexpected incidents. However, it is good to analyze every aspect before you make a final call. Some females may get proposals, and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs, as their spouse will find out tonight.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Keep office politics in the back seat while you work in the team. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. Healthcare, IT, transport, engineering, media, legal, and accounting professionals will have a tight schedule. Team leaders and managers need to be impartial with the team members and must take the team along with them. Businessmen handling hospitality, construction, automobiles, and electronics will see good returns. Students will also clear competitive examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today You are prosperous today, as wealth will come in from different sources. Resolve the financial disputes with the siblings. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity or to financially help a friend. Some businessmen will sign new deals, and funds will come in for expansion. Those who are into trade-related fashion accessories, textiles, utensils, electronic devices, or food will see huge returns in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today No major medical issue will hurt you. There will be relief from bone-related pains, and you will also be able to take part in adventurous activities. It is good to be careful while boarding a train or a bus. Pregnant females need to be careful about their diet as well. Be careful while working in the kitchen today, as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)