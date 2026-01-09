Edit Profile
    Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Those who are seeking a job change may have good news

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Keep office politics in the back seat while you work in the team.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger

    Settle the relationship issues and value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Both your finances and health are good today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Enjoy good health and also handle finances diligently.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship demands more communication. You both should devote more time to each other. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their emotions. Some married females will prefer coming out of it due to unexpected incidents. However, it is good to analyze every aspect before you make a final call. Some females may get proposals, and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs, as their spouse will find out tonight.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Keep office politics in the back seat while you work in the team. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. Healthcare, IT, transport, engineering, media, legal, and accounting professionals will have a tight schedule. Team leaders and managers need to be impartial with the team members and must take the team along with them. Businessmen handling hospitality, construction, automobiles, and electronics will see good returns. Students will also clear competitive examinations.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    You are prosperous today, as wealth will come in from different sources. Resolve the financial disputes with the siblings. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity or to financially help a friend. Some businessmen will sign new deals, and funds will come in for expansion. Those who are into trade-related fashion accessories, textiles, utensils, electronic devices, or food will see huge returns in the second part of the day.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    No major medical issue will hurt you. There will be relief from bone-related pains, and you will also be able to take part in adventurous activities. It is good to be careful while boarding a train or a bus. Pregnant females need to be careful about their diet as well. Be careful while working in the kitchen today, as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
