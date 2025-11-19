Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 19, 2025: You may buy a new property

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the obstacles with confidence The relationship will have positive moments. Obtain the best professional outcomes. Wealth permits smart investments. Your health is also positive today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fortunately, both love life and professional life will see many positives. Handle wealth with care and make smart investment plans. Your health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You should give priority to the personal interactions with your lover. Spare time for the love affair. You may find the lover adamant or stubborn. However, this should not be a reason for a break-up. Your lover may introduce you to the parents today. The second part of the day is good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Married females need to keep a watch on their spouse the relationship. Single females may also expect a proposal today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about the targets today. There will be a delay in meeting the targets, which may create issues at the workplace. You should ensure that the rapport with the seniors is intact. Avoid controversies at the workplace. The second part of the day is good to update the profile on a job portal. Some businessmen will have issues in the partnerships, which will impact the flow of funds. You also need to settle license-related issues today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from multiple sources. However, this will not help with major investments. You should keep a distance from the stock market. Females will be part of property issues within the family. You may buy a new property. It is good to resolve a financial issue with a friend today. Businessmen may face issues in the partnerships, which may impact the free flow of funds.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health will be positive today. You may find relief from mental stress. Some seniors will also be discharged from hospitals. The second part of the day is crucial for pregnant females who are on vacation. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding them will be best for your health. You may also seriously consider giving up both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

