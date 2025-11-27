Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 27, 2025: Pick the second part of the day to attend new job interviews

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss the opportunities in life Consider the preferences of the lover and take up challenges at work to give the best results. Wealth will come. Minor health issues will trouble you. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Do not compromise on ethics at work. Financially, you are good. However, your health may have issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Do not take the turbulence in the love affair lightly. You must be ready to settle the tremor through open communication. The first part of the day is crucial for females who are going through a tough time in their marriage. They will face challenges in the form of egos. Seniors at home will also be involved in the issues, leading to more complications. Single natives may find someone special today. However, it is good to wait for a few days before proposing.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will be professionally good. Pick the second part of the day to attend new job interviews. You will succeed in clearing client sessions. You should be ready to come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. Those who handle technical projects may require putting in additional effort. Banking and accounting professionals should be careful about the figures. Businessmen handling construction, food processing, automobiles, and logistics will see good returns. Students will clear competitive examinations today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may exist. This will stop you from making major expenditures. You may also get financial aid from the family of their spouse today. Think smart and opt for good long-term investments today. Some traders will also succeed in clearing all pending dues, while businessmen handling textiles, tourism, electronics, and construction businesses will see good returns. It is good to avoid lending a large amount to someone.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health demands more attention. You should be careful when having issues with breathing. Those who are diabetic must consult a doctor. Some seniors will develop chest infections, while those who have asthma must avoid dust. It is also good to have control over the diet. Stay away from cold and aerated drinks and substitute them with fresh juice. Do not consume sugar in high quantities.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

