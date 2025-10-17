Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: Give exceptional ideas at team meetings

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline makes you Be careful when settling disputes in love life. Office life will be chaotic but productive. Handle the health issues. Prosperity permits smart investments. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover to shower affection and settle disputes. Handle official challenges today to prove your potential. Wealth is at your side today. However, you may witness minor health issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship intact. Minor issues may come up in the first part of the day, and you need to be careful not to drag the issue beyond the evening. You both should sit together and discuss the issues to settle them. Single females attending functions may also get proposals today. Those who are keen to take the love affair to the next level may discuss it with their parents. Married females may also conceive today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your performance at the office will bring positive results. Despite minor ego-related issues with the seniors, you will succeed in gaining new responsibilities or positions. Give exceptional ideas at team meetings, and the management will recognize the potential. Business developers and sales professionals will have a tight schedule, while lawyers and healthcare professionals will require complicated cases. Students will also be required to put in additional effort in academics. Businessmen may seriously consider launching new ventures.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. You will receive funds from previous investments, and the second part of the day is also good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. You may also receive good returns from previous investments, which will motivate you to try your luck in speculative business. You may buy electronic appliances and even buy a new property. Businessmen will succeed in receiving funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health will have no serious issues. You will recover from the ailments associated with the eyes and ears. However, some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. You should be careful about your diet today. Females may develop migraine, and seniors may complain about sleep-related issues. Today is also a good time to join a gym or yoga class to stay healthy and fit.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)