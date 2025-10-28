Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: You must be ready to settle issues with your team leader
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos
Troubleshoot the relationship issues and also keep the professional schedule smooth. Your financial status is good, and your health will give you no trouble.
Resolve love-related issues and spend more time with your partner. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Go for smart investment decisions and ensure you take care of your diet.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
The relationship will see tremors in the second part of the day. A statement, or word, or even a gesture can be the reason for the turbulence. You need to handle this crisis diplomatically. You may also come across the ex-lover today, which will bring back happiness. However, you should also be careful not to let this impact the present love affair. Married females need to be careful not to get into arguments with the siblings or parents of their spouse.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
You need to be careful about office politics today. There will be issues over egos, and this may also impact the performance. Your attitude is crucial while handling clients today. There can also be responsibilities that may require you to work additional hours. You must also be ready to settle issues with the team leader or a senior person at the office. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, automobiles, and food items will see new partnerships.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. This will help you make major investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances. There will also be options to settle financial issues with friends today. Some traders will be successful in making new partnerships that will help bring in funds. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be intact. This will help you plan a vacation today. You should be careful while walking on a wet floor. There can also be issues related to minor skin infections. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Children may develop minor bruises while playing. However, these won't be serious. You should also take a call on quitting alcohol today.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
