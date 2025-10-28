Search
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: You must be ready to settle issues with your team leader

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and also keep the professional schedule smooth. Your financial status is good, and your health will give you no trouble.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve love-related issues and spend more time with your partner. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Go for smart investment decisions and ensure you take care of your diet.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see tremors in the second part of the day. A statement, or word, or even a gesture can be the reason for the turbulence. You need to handle this crisis diplomatically. You may also come across the ex-lover today, which will bring back happiness. However, you should also be careful not to let this impact the present love affair. Married females need to be careful not to get into arguments with the siblings or parents of their spouse.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about office politics today. There will be issues over egos, and this may also impact the performance. Your attitude is crucial while handling clients today. There can also be responsibilities that may require you to work additional hours. You must also be ready to settle issues with the team leader or a senior person at the office. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, automobiles, and food items will see new partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you make major investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances. There will also be options to settle financial issues with friends today. Some traders will be successful in making new partnerships that will help bring in funds. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be intact. This will help you plan a vacation today. You should be careful while walking on a wet floor. There can also be issues related to minor skin infections. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Children may develop minor bruises while playing. However, these won't be serious. You should also take a call on quitting alcohol today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: You must be ready to settle issues with your team leader
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On