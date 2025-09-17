Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: You may be a victim of office politics

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates The sincerity in the love life will bring in good results. Ensure you take up new tasks at the workplace that prove your potential. Financial success exists. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship will be joyous today, and at the office, you’ll receive opportunities to grow. Utilize financial success to clear off the debts. Minor health issues exist.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready for compromise in the relationship. This will bring miracles. A relationship that was on the verge of a break-up may get stronger again. You need to be a good listener, and it is also crucial to value the emotions of your partner. Single natives will meet a lovely person who may sweep you off your feet. Your love chemistry will nevertheless be incredibly thrilling and surprising. Married females may conceive today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may be a victim of office politics, and some professionals who handle finance or accounts will be under pressure to submit the files or data within a limited time. This may lead to mental and physical stress. Some professionals will not receive the expected appraisal. It is also good to skip egos while working in a team. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing-related businesses will see good results today. Businessmen will find new partners, and funds will easily flow in. Students will require more commitment towards academics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see funds flowing in, and the first part of the day is good to settle a monetary conflict with a friend. You may also utilize the wealth to pay off debts or buy necessary items, including home appliances or gadgets. Some females will be a part of the property dispute, and you should also be careful while lending a large amount to someone.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful about breathing issues. Those who have asthma may develop complications. It is also good to avoid anything cold or sweet today. Children may fall while playing, but that won’t be a big deal. Pregnant females need to be careful while going outside, and gynaecology-related issues can be a cause of worry. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)