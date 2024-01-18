close_game
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts a favourable time for job hunters

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts a favourable time for job hunters

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Jan 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today is productive in terms of love.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be courageous in your life

Luckily, you’ll resolve professional issues. Be wise in financial affairs and the love relationship will also be intact today. Health is also positive.

Today is productive in terms of love. Professional success is another highlight of the day. Finance is a crucial factor and you need to be careful about it. Health is, however, normal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

No major love-related issues exist and this provides a good opportunity to spend more time together. Some fortunate Scorpios will propose to an interesting person to receive positive feedback. You may plan a vacation this weekend or even have a romantic dinner where crucial calls on the future can be made. Some relationships that were passing through a tough time will have a positive twist before the day ends. You may also reconcile with the old flame with whom you had misunderstandings in the past.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

IT, civil engineering, automobile, healthcare, transport, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to augment their careers today. The second part of the day is good for experiments in the career. You can expect positive twists in your professional life. An appraisal or promotion is on the way. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major money-related decisions should be made today. You should also skip investing in speculative business. Some Scorpios will be fortunate to clear the dues or get a bank loan approved. You will need to spend an amount on legal or medical reasons. Some seniors will take the initiative to settle financial disputes within the family.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including underwater activities. Have control over the diet and cut down stuff rich in oil and grease. Diabetic Scorpios will develop minor health issues in the first part of the day. Sleep will be an issue for seniors. Oral health is another issue that may affect your day. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
