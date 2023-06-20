Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2023 predicts new partnerships

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, Scorpios have the courage to sail any far

A happy love life along with successful professional life and financial status are the highlights of the day. Scorpio natives also enjoy good health today.

Do not dig in to the past in the relationship to enjoy the day. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will bless you today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship will be pleasant today. No untoward incident will trouble you and both will enjoy the company. Talk a lot today to hush up every incident of the past that you want to resolve. Be cordial in the relationship and expect the support of the parents. You may also consider marriage for a good future. Some male Scorpios may meet the ex-flame, leading to a reunion. This may also reignite the old relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the office will win accolades from the management. Avoid clashes within the team and take the initiative to troubleshoot problems impacting the ongoing project. You may spend overtime at the workstation and will also be a crucial ‘go-to-get’ person during official negotiations. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new projects and new partnerships across the borders will bring in good investments.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Since you won’t have financial troubles, it is easy to raise funds. You may invest in realty or jewelry. Consider long-term investments including stocks and speculative business. Online lottery may also bring in wealth. However, do not lend a big amount today to someone as you may have issues in getting it back.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues won’t trouble you. Children may fall down to have bruises while playing and throat or chest infections may disturb sleep. Asthma patients need to be careful today, especially in the second half of the day. Avoid food rich in oil and instead, go for a menu packed with fruits and veggies. The best way to maintain fineness and health is to stop eating from outside. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities including mountain climbing and hiking.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

