Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 advices to avoid arguments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 26, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite the minor issues, the love affair will be in a good state.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Get the priorities right

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Fix the relationship issues today and ensure you spare time for the lover.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Fix the relationship issues today and ensure you spare time for the lover.

Fix the relationship issues today and ensure you spare time for the lover. Do not let egos impact the professional performance. Your health is also good.

Despite the minor issues, the love affair will be in a good state. Make the professional life successful through discipline and commitment. Go for safe monetary investments today. You will also stay healthy.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and always curb your emotions, especially anger as this can hamper the relationship. Some Scorpio females who had difficulties at home in the name of affairs will get support from their parents. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with gifts. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today. Single Scorpios may find someone special walking into their life. However, wait for a day or two to express the feeling.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Look for productive moments in your career. New tasks will keep you busy today. Be careful to not mess with coworkers or teammates. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Lawyers may win complex legal cases and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can confidently appear. Some businessmen will launch new ventures or will also get into new partnership deals.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but you may go ahead with the routine. The second part of the day is good to financially help a friend. You can also utilize this time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. You may also buy electronic appliances. Some old financial disputes will also be settled. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Pregnant females need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On