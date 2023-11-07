Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts office romance

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the guts to create history Resolve disagreements today to have a happy love life. Professional success will be your companion. Your financial status for the day is also good today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023. Those who had a break up in recent days will also be happy to find a partner.

Be cordial with the lover and this will work out in your favor in a relationship. Manage wealth smartly today for a better tomorrow. No health issues will trouble you. Professionally, you will handle crucial tasks today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Single Scorpios will fall in love today. Those who had a break up in recent days will also be happy to find a partner. You may meet up with the ex-flame in the second half of the day and this is an opportunity to patch up the old issues. However, married Scorpios need to stay away from the relationship if they are married. Office romance sounds good in fiction work but married male Scorpios must not fall into it as the family life will be compromised today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team at the workplace. New assignments will need you to stay extra hours at the workplace. Some Scorpios will also travel for job reasons. Healthcare and IT professionals will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who are in the notice period will see interviews scheduled for today. Students will crack competitive examinations today. Some Scorpios can also expect a raise in salary or designation. Your clients will be happy with your efforts.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of wealth. You may give surprise gifts to the lover or spouse. The second half of the day is also good for repaying all dues. Take the initiative to settle a financial dispute with a sibling. Some Scorpios will also raise funds for personal needs. Maintaining a disciplined financial life will make your life better.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You look good in terms of health. No major health issues will disturb the day. However, minor troubles in the form of throat infections, viral fever, skin infections, and stomach issues will be there. Seniors should not miss their medications today and also have a nutritious diet.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON