Scorpio Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

In the year 2022, your personality will grow in every aspect. You need to keep sight of your future and work according to that to make your plans move ahead. Motivation may be the key to your success. The last two months of the year can bring more happiness and recognition to your personal and professional life. You will get to learn new things, travel to new places, and gain new experiences due to work. You should put your enthusiasm and energy in the right channel to get some benefits and reach new personal targets in this new year.

Scorpio Finance in Year 2022

On the financial front, you should be a little watchful of your expenses as overspending might happen in the year 2022. Trust your instincts and money matters to keep the trade running smoothly and steadily. A well-planned strategy will bring you better results.

Scorpio Family in Year 2022

In the year 2022, your children can become a cause of your concern. Strict guidance can be required to set them right. Your bond with the elderly of your family will strengthen.

Scorpio Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 will bring prosperity and all-around growth in your professional life. People working in government and public sectors may get an increase in salaries. Some of you might also receive an overseas job offer.

Scorpio Health in Year 2022

There will be no major illness in the year 2022. A weak immune system though may induce some weather changing health issues. Indulging in physical activities and practicing yoga throughout the year will bring positive changes in your overall well-being.

Scorpio Love Life in Year 2022

On the romantic front there could be some misunderstandings that can make you question your relationship in the first quarter of the year 2022. Resolving these conflicts may bring back harmony and happiness and intimacy will increase between you and your partner.

Lucky Color: Peach

Lucky Number: 5, 9

Lucky Months: January, May & October

