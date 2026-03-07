Edit Profile
    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: The cosmic brings a good news in the family

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: There will be no major health and financial issues today.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 5:02 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be generous today

    Be composed in the relationship, and you will see the difference today. Look for the best opportunities to settle professional issues at the workplace.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Despite the issues in your romantic life, you will be happy spending time together. Handle the pressure at the office, as this will give you better outputs. There will be no major health and financial issues today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. Some fortunate male natives will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. You must also be ready to face minor ruckuses in the form of egos and stress in the relationship. Married females will conceive today and should also make efforts to settle the issues within the spouse’s house.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Female natives may have a tough time at the office in the first half of the day. Some professionals will travel today to the client’s place, and those who are keen to switch jobs will clear the interview in the second half of the day. Keep the seniors happy with your performance. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. There are chances to try fortune abroad, and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth is crucial today. You must be ready to save more and spend less. Consider smart investments, including the stock market. You may also buy electronic appliances, jewelry, or even a vehicle. Be careful when you lend a large amount to a friend or relative. Some natives may also develop monetary disagreements with their business partners. You may also be in trouble related to online payments. Hence, it is good to be careful while having transactions with strangers.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    You will see relief from existing ailments today. However, you need to be careful while driving a two-wheeler. You may have trouble with bones today. Stay away from adventure sports. Seniors should be more careful when it comes to diet. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Children may also complain about pain in the mouth.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

