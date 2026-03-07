Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: The cosmic brings a good news in the family

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be generous today Be composed in the relationship, and you will see the difference today. Look for the best opportunities to settle professional issues at the workplace. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite the issues in your romantic life, you will be happy spending time together. Handle the pressure at the office, as this will give you better outputs. There will be no major health and financial issues today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Plan a date today, which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. Some fortunate male natives will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. You must also be ready to face minor ruckuses in the form of egos and stress in the relationship. Married females will conceive today and should also make efforts to settle the issues within the spouse’s house.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Female natives may have a tough time at the office in the first half of the day. Some professionals will travel today to the client’s place, and those who are keen to switch jobs will clear the interview in the second half of the day. Keep the seniors happy with your performance. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. There are chances to try fortune abroad, and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Wealth is crucial today. You must be ready to save more and spend less. Consider smart investments, including the stock market. You may also buy electronic appliances, jewelry, or even a vehicle. Be careful when you lend a large amount to a friend or relative. Some natives may also develop monetary disagreements with their business partners. You may also be in trouble related to online payments. Hence, it is good to be careful while having transactions with strangers.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today You will see relief from existing ailments today. However, you need to be careful while driving a two-wheeler. You may have trouble with bones today. Stay away from adventure sports. Seniors should be more careful when it comes to diet. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Children may also complain about pain in the mouth.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

