Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Joy and zeal

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dearest ones may fill up your day with love and enthusiasm, stay around them to have a better day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, scorpions, your workplace might give you many surprises, be ready to get elated at work because of your dedication today. While your day at work may be a charm, your health might call it a day before you start off your drill. Stick to your less than normal usage of your funds, that would be sensible of you. Not all days are expedient for a new love, you would not want to stay dejected for a better tomorrow. To make use of your so-called dejection, find a spot to hangout all by yourself or just stay home, explore netflix and chill. Listen to the advice by an expert to put your money on property, it may meet your expectations. Possibilities of selection for a long-desired programme is foreseen.

Scorpio Finance Today

A fairly common profit may be foreseen for you today which may keep you contemplating where you must’ve deviated from your ultimate plan. Steps to analyse your policies and savings may be a necessity. Moreover, your resources may not get depleted totally.

Scorpio Family Today

Your morning must’ve been cheered up by the smile and blessing of the elders in your family. Appoint the time that should be given to your family, no matter what to hold on to the good vibes around you and your family.

Scorpio Career Today

Having a remarkable day at work is anticipated. Your constant effort has paid you off. Your seniors appreciating you might make you feel proud of yourself and leave self-satisfied. When your juniors and colleagues look up to you as their paragon, you may be elated.

Scorpio Health Today

Skipping your vitals in the morning may cost your health. Becoming dependent over something that may not give you expected results can be frustrating and leave you high and dry. Rather than taking ginormous steps on a tough day, make an attempt to just go for a morning walk and absorb the fresh air to your body and mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Turning down of a proposal by you may be agonizing. Go for a game of Billiards or a video game to fix your heart and get back stronger. Natural love attracts, finding the right time to reach you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON