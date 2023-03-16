Scorpio Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Time to enjoy your work life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Social commitments are likely to keep you busy at work. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your work can be a little hampered because of small talk and polite obligations. Finances can seem steady. Revenue driven areas can benefit you if you invest in the right direction. Things can get better with the help of a colleague at work. Business meetings and conferences can keep you packed as usual. Your family may communicate freely and openly with you about everything. The time is ripe to think about family planning. Good news is likely to enter your home today. An affectionate gesture of your partner can put you in a great mood. A coffee date with a potential love interest can give you a romantic feeling. Avoiding going on a travel spree as it might have a negative impact on your health.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpions may not find any trouble in securing funds for a lucrative deal. Investing in the real estate can turn out to be a real cash cow. Royalties and commissions may knock at your door today.

Scorpio Family Today

It’s a great family time dear Scorpions. Enjoy the chirping laughter of the little ones. You may feel the urge to thank your parents for everything that they have done for you. Your family can be a source of immense love, care and support for you.

Scorpio Career Today

Engaging in any extra office gossip or politics can be counterproductive. It might be an easy day at work so utilize this time to finish off early, so that you can focus on what’s next for you. Wrapping up on time can really help you relax better.

Scorpio Health Today

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of chronic health diseases. You may experience a sense of calm and relax on your mind. You can think of starting a morning routine to get in that fresh air and positive environment.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You don’t have to work hard to make this romantic interest last. What’s yours, will flow back to you. Let love take its own course of action and surprise you with something positive. Go with the flow and enjoy the process.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

