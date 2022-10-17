Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Many things worth celebrating

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios can have a lot to be happy about. It's possible that your work enthusiasm and energy may pay rich dividends in the workplace. In all likelihood, your financial situation may also improve, and you may realize all your goals. You may try to see your loved ones but may be unable to do so due to work or other commitments. A simple family dispute may threaten your peace of mind, but try to remain calm. Today is the perfect day to surprise your special someone with a date or some romantic music. Someone close to you may need your help. Try to oblige them. It looks like a wonderful day for a short road trip. An under-construction house may be near and may soon be ready for occupancy. If Scorpio natives want things to go their way today, use careful planning and cautious steps. It's possible that you'll do well in the entrance exams.

Scorpio Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpios who work in the hospitality sector, health care, or run a family business have a good shot at making it big. You can improve your standing in the business world. Those of you who are working to increase the scope and size of your outlet may also see progress.

Scorpio Family Today

There may be some tension in the household. Disagreements with your partner could make your home life unpleasant. Maintain a receptive attitude to diffuse the tension. Avoid getting into petty fights with your sibling over nothing. Today is a day when open lines of communication and firm commitment are essential.

Scorpio Career Today

Heartening career-related good news could surface today for Scorpio individuals. The reward could be a promotion at work or a shot at a dream job abroad. Some of you can even reach the advanced negotiation or discussion stage of a potential new job opportunity.

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start taking walks in the morning and evening and eating more healthy to improve your overall wellness. Additional methods to enhance one's mental health, such as yoga and meditation, may prove highly beneficial.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Romance may remain strong for Scorpio natives, and some can start discussing a future together. You may have reason to savour the day to the fullest after a candlelit dinner or a lengthy drive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON