Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: New romances may be on the horizon

Start with the conversations that need another person's participation, while keeping your expectations flexible. The Moon in Taurus in your seventh house begins the day by highlighting partners, clients and everyday dealings. Cooperation may be useful, but an invitation or request still needs a clear response before you build plans around it. A meeting can move a practical matter forward if both sides understand what is being discussed. Leave room for questions rather than trying to secure agreement in one sitting. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, are retrograde; distinguish a genuine domestic priority from the temptation to mentally withdraw from an unfinished professional responsibility. At night, the Moon in Gemini in your eighth house brings Chandrashtama, best handled with calm pacing and proportionate caution. You may prefer fewer demands and a little privacy. Do not turn an unanswered message into a worrying story. Some matters can remain open until the people involved have the information needed to respond properly.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
There may be an opening for a meeting, a warmer exchange or a conversation about commitment, especially where busy schedules have limited contact. Let the interaction find its own pace rather than measuring it against an imagined milestone. Couples can discuss a shared responsibility more comfortably if both explain their constraints. If relatives raise the subject of marriage, you can acknowledge their interest without making a decision on the spot. Singles should notice consistency and consideration, not just persuasive words. As night approaches, you may become more private or questioning. Tell your partner that you need some quiet instead of expecting them to understand an abrupt change in mood.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Useful progress can come through a discussion, but preparation remains your responsibility. Jupiter in Cancer, your ninth house, is direct and exalted and can favor study and guidance; ask a knowledgeable person which source or qualification is relevant before investing effort in the wrong direction. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde; sustained attention to study, children or creative commitments is supported by revisiting material after a gap rather than relying on immediate familiarity. Students may discover that recognition is easier than recall, so practise without the book open. A business proposal deserves questions about responsibilities and communication. Official or agreement-related paperwork may receive attention, but today's task is to supply accurate information rather than anticipate the final outcome.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Shared or family financial paperwork deserves a clear head. If a relative discusses assistance, establish whether it is a gift, a loan or simply an idea still being considered. Do not commit to a purchase on the strength of an informal assurance. For business dealings, compare payment terms as carefully as the headline price, including what happens if delivery changes. A pending reimbursement may need a missing document or a corrected entry. Keep the exchange factual and retain a copy. At night, avoid repeated account checking if there is no new information to act on.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may depend partly on how much social interaction you pack into the day. Allow a proper pause between work discussions and personal commitments rather than carrying the same intensity into both. Choose familiar meals that suit your routine, and drink water during a busy stretch instead of remembering only when you get home. Later, reduce unnecessary stimulation if your thoughts become repetitive. A gentle stretch, comfortable surroundings and a regular bedtime may be more useful than trying to solve every concern before sleeping.
Tip for the Day: Make room for cooperation without handing another person control of your expectations.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More