September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significance

The September equinox is approaching, marking the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. But if you search for the exact date, you may find both September 22 and September 23 listed for the 2026 autumn equinox.

A representative image of the Fall Season (Pexels)

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For people living in the United States, the fall equinox falls on September 22, 2026. The September equinox takes place at 8:05 p.m. EDT in New York. In Coordinated Universal Time, the same event occurs at 12:05 a.m. on September 23. The difference comes down to time zones.

Besides the astronomical event, the September equinox also has a clear place in astrology. In Western astrology, it marks the beginning of Libra season, shifting the zodiac focus toward themes such as balance, relationships, cooperation and fairness.

Also Read Virgo Season 2026: A simple spiritual practice for slowing down and finding balance

Is the September equinox on 22 or 23 in 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Time and Date, the September equinox occurs on September 22 in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Time and Date, the September equinox occurs on September 22 in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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The exact astronomical moment happens at 12:05 a.m. UTC on September 23. Because the US is behind UTC, the event will fall on September 22 in the US time zone.

Is the Autumn equinox always on 22 or 23?

The equinox does not happen on the same calendar date every year. It can occur on September 22 or 23, with September 21 or 24 possible in rare cases. Earth's orbit and the way our calendar is structured create this small variation.

So if you see September 23 mentioned in an international source, it does not mean the date is wrong. It may simply be that using a different time zone, such as UTC rather than US local time.

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Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know

What does the September equinox mean in astrology?

Astrologically, the September equinox is significant because it coincides with the Sun's move into Libra in Western astrology.

Libra is traditionally linked with partnerships, diplomacy, balance, social connections and the search for fairness. That makes the beginning of Libra season a natural point for reflecting on how you relate to other people.

You could use this period to ask simple questions. Are you giving too much in one relationship? Are you avoiding an important conversation? Are your personal needs getting enough space?

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However, these are astrological themes, not scientific predictions.

Also Read Western astrology says this September 2026 event could affect love and relationships, according to an astrologer

Disclaimer: The astrological interpretations in this article are for informational and entertainment purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.