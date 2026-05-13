Shani Jayanti 2026 Horoscope: Saturn’s Revati transit remedies for all zodiac signs

Shani Jayanti on May 16, 2026, arrives just a day before one of the most important Saturn transits of the year. On May 17, Saturn moves into Revati Nakshatra, the final nakshatra of the zodiac. This is not just another planetary shift. It marks a powerful period of closure, reflection, and karmic lessons. Shani Jayanti 2026: Saturn’s Revati transit remedies for all zodiac signs (Pinterest)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Revati is connected with endings, emotional release, spiritual surrender, and preparing for a fresh chapter in life. When Saturn enters this nakshatra, unfinished matters often return to your attention. With Neptune also placed alongside Saturn in Pisces, and Rahu and Ketu positioned strongly in their own nakshatras, this period can feel like a deep karmic reset.

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That is why Shani Jayanti becomes the perfect time for you to consciously align with Saturn’s energy and make space for growth and healing.

Aries For you, this transit activates the hidden side of life. You may notice disturbed sleep, emotional exhaustion, anxiety, or old fears resurfacing. On Shani Jayanti, light a mustard oil diya near a Peepal tree and write down 27 fears or emotional burdens you have been carrying silently. Saturn wants you to acknowledge what you feel before you let it go.

Taurus This phase pushes you to reassess friendships, social circles, and long-term goals. Some people may naturally drift away, while certain plans may need a practical reset. On Shani Jayanti, donate black urad dal to labourers or help someone in your circle without expecting anything in return. Saturn rewards humility and genuine kindness.

Gemini For you, Saturn is testing your career path, leadership abilities, and professional discipline. This is not the time to take shortcuts. On Shani Jayanti, offer mustard oil at a Shani temple and clean your workspace yourself. Saturn values effort, order, and accountability.

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Cancer Your belief systems and emotional clarity may change during this transit. You could feel uncertain about your direction, faith, or life purpose. On Shani Jayanti, recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times and donate spiritual books at a temple. Saturn wants your actions and beliefs to move in the same direction.

Leo This is a deeply transformative period for you. Themes related to trust, emotional vulnerability, shared finances, and old karmic baggage may surface strongly. On Shani Jayanti, try a salt foot soak remedy and chant or write the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam. This can help you release emotional heaviness and feel more grounded.

Virgo Relationships become more serious under this Saturn transit. Marriage, commitment, emotional balance, and partnership patterns may demand your attention. On Shani Jayanti, feed a black dog and consciously let go of resentment through forgiveness or a simple closure ritual. Saturn asks you to face relationships with honesty and maturity.

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Libra Your focus shifts toward health, routine, discipline, and burnout recovery. If stress has been affecting your body, this transit may make it impossible to ignore. On Shani Jayanti, take a calming Saturn aroma bath using Spikenard and Patchouli oils. This remedy helps calm your mind and ground your energy.

Scorpio For you, Saturn influences romance, creativity, and emotional expression. Relationship patterns may become clearer now, especially the ones you tend to repeat. On Shani Jayanti, offer blue flowers to Maa Kaali and spend time journaling honestly about your emotions. Saturn wants emotional truth, not just emotional intensity.

Sagittarius Home, family responsibilities, and emotional stability become major themes during this phase. You may feel a stronger need to create a sense of emotional security. On Shani Jayanti, apply mustard oil around your navel before bathing and donate a blanket or useful item to someone older than you. Saturn responds well to grounded acts of care.

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Capricorn Communication becomes especially important for you during this transit. Your words, tone, and daily interactions may carry deeper karmic lessons. On Shani Jayanti, write a Saturn mantra 108 times or observe partial silence for a few hours. Saturn wants discipline in speech and thought.

Aquarius This transit highlights finances, self-worth, and long-term money habits. You may need to become more mindful of emotional spending or financial stress. On Shani Jayanti, donate footwear to someone in need and commit to a practical financial goal. Saturn respects responsible action more than worry.

Pisces For you, this transit feels deeply personal. Saturn moving through your sign and entering Revati can bring emotional heaviness, inner transformation, and major identity shifts. On Shani Jayanti, wear a Lapis Lazuli pendant energised with a Maa Kaali mantra and spend time in silent meditation. Saturn is slowly rebuilding your inner foundation.

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Disclaimer: These astrological insights are based on traditional beliefs and are meant for spiritual guidance and self-reflection. Personal experiences may vary, and remedies should be followed with practical understanding.