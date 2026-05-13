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    Shani Jayanti 2026 Horoscope: Saturn’s Revati transit remedies for all zodiac signs

    Saturn Transit 2026: When Saturn enters Revati, unfinished matters often return to your attention.

    Published on: May 13, 2026 4:54 PM IST
    Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
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    Shani Jayanti on May 16, 2026, arrives just a day before one of the most important Saturn transits of the year. On May 17, Saturn moves into Revati Nakshatra, the final nakshatra of the zodiac. This is not just another planetary shift. It marks a powerful period of closure, reflection, and karmic lessons.

    Shani Jayanti 2026: Saturn’s Revati transit remedies for all zodiac signs (Pinterest)
    Shani Jayanti 2026: Saturn’s Revati transit remedies for all zodiac signs (Pinterest)

    According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Revati is connected with endings, emotional release, spiritual surrender, and preparing for a fresh chapter in life. When Saturn enters this nakshatra, unfinished matters often return to your attention. With Neptune also placed alongside Saturn in Pisces, and Rahu and Ketu positioned strongly in their own nakshatras, this period can feel like a deep karmic reset.

    ALSO READ: Shani Transit 2026: Saturn enters Revati Nakshatra, how it could impact the zodiac signs

    That is why Shani Jayanti becomes the perfect time for you to consciously align with Saturn’s energy and make space for growth and healing.

    Aries

    For you, this transit activates the hidden side of life. You may notice disturbed sleep, emotional exhaustion, anxiety, or old fears resurfacing. On Shani Jayanti, light a mustard oil diya near a Peepal tree and write down 27 fears or emotional burdens you have been carrying silently. Saturn wants you to acknowledge what you feel before you let it go.

    Taurus

    This phase pushes you to reassess friendships, social circles, and long-term goals. Some people may naturally drift away, while certain plans may need a practical reset. On Shani Jayanti, donate black urad dal to labourers or help someone in your circle without expecting anything in return. Saturn rewards humility and genuine kindness.

    Gemini

    For you, Saturn is testing your career path, leadership abilities, and professional discipline. This is not the time to take shortcuts. On Shani Jayanti, offer mustard oil at a Shani temple and clean your workspace yourself. Saturn values effort, order, and accountability.

    ALSO READ: 8 benefits of meditation and how it can change your life

    Cancer

    Your belief systems and emotional clarity may change during this transit. You could feel uncertain about your direction, faith, or life purpose. On Shani Jayanti, recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times and donate spiritual books at a temple. Saturn wants your actions and beliefs to move in the same direction.

    Leo

    This is a deeply transformative period for you. Themes related to trust, emotional vulnerability, shared finances, and old karmic baggage may surface strongly. On Shani Jayanti, try a salt foot soak remedy and chant or write the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam. This can help you release emotional heaviness and feel more grounded.

    Virgo

    Relationships become more serious under this Saturn transit. Marriage, commitment, emotional balance, and partnership patterns may demand your attention. On Shani Jayanti, feed a black dog and consciously let go of resentment through forgiveness or a simple closure ritual. Saturn asks you to face relationships with honesty and maturity.

    ALSO READ: How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps

    Libra

    Your focus shifts toward health, routine, discipline, and burnout recovery. If stress has been affecting your body, this transit may make it impossible to ignore. On Shani Jayanti, take a calming Saturn aroma bath using Spikenard and Patchouli oils. This remedy helps calm your mind and ground your energy.

    Scorpio

    For you, Saturn influences romance, creativity, and emotional expression. Relationship patterns may become clearer now, especially the ones you tend to repeat. On Shani Jayanti, offer blue flowers to Maa Kaali and spend time journaling honestly about your emotions. Saturn wants emotional truth, not just emotional intensity.

    Sagittarius

    Home, family responsibilities, and emotional stability become major themes during this phase. You may feel a stronger need to create a sense of emotional security. On Shani Jayanti, apply mustard oil around your navel before bathing and donate a blanket or useful item to someone older than you. Saturn responds well to grounded acts of care.

    ALSO READ: These 7 Vastu mistakes might be bringing stress and delays into your life

    Capricorn

    Communication becomes especially important for you during this transit. Your words, tone, and daily interactions may carry deeper karmic lessons. On Shani Jayanti, write a Saturn mantra 108 times or observe partial silence for a few hours. Saturn wants discipline in speech and thought.

    Aquarius

    This transit highlights finances, self-worth, and long-term money habits. You may need to become more mindful of emotional spending or financial stress. On Shani Jayanti, donate footwear to someone in need and commit to a practical financial goal. Saturn respects responsible action more than worry.

    Pisces

    For you, this transit feels deeply personal. Saturn moving through your sign and entering Revati can bring emotional heaviness, inner transformation, and major identity shifts. On Shani Jayanti, wear a Lapis Lazuli pendant energised with a Maa Kaali mantra and spend time in silent meditation. Saturn is slowly rebuilding your inner foundation.

    ALSO READ: Do you feel exhausted after simple social interactions? 6 signs you are absorbing other’s energy and how to let go

    Disclaimer: These astrological insights are based on traditional beliefs and are meant for spiritual guidance and self-reflection. Personal experiences may vary, and remedies should be followed with practical understanding.

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