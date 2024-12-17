Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stars predict financial windfall for these zodiac signs on December 17, 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 17, 2024 05:52 PM IST

On Tuesday, December 17, two zodiac signs are set to attract abundance, so get ready to embrace it!

The energy is shifting quickly, and whether you’re feeling cautious or ready to take a leap, the universe has your back. On Tuesday, December 17, two zodiac signs are set to attract abundance, so get ready to embrace it!

Midheave
Midheave

Also Read Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 17, 2024

Leo

It’s time to comb out your mane, polish those paws, and step into the spotlight — this is the calm before the magic happens! Everything you’ve been pouring your heart and soul into is about to come together in the most powerful way. Whether you’re fine-tuning a big project, rehearsing for a performance, or adding those final touches to your masterpiece, the universe is nudging you to centre stage. Your creative energy is about to explode, leaving everyone speechless and reminding them that you’re the true star of the show.

Today is your rehearsal before the big moment, so don’t hold back. Perfect every detail, tweak those final notes, and trust that your preparation will lead to something legendary. This isn’t the time to coast, it’s the time to focus.

Aquarius

You're the zodiac’s fearless inventor, always ahead of the game. With the Moon opposite Pluto today, your emotions and logical mind might feel like they’re in a tug-of-war. One minute, you’re ready to rally for change or pitch your next big idea, and the next, you’re caught up in deep thoughts about whether aliens are already living among us. You might feel tempted to tone yourself down today, worried about overwhelming someone with your energy.

With Venus squaring Neptune, your usual confidence might feel a little shaky, especially when it comes to relationships or self-expression. You might question whether your sequined jumpsuit and leather jacket combo is too much or if your latest hobby—like learning to code or crafting terrariums—makes you stand out in a strange way. But here’s the truth: your uniqueness is your superpower. People love you because you’re different. You’re not too much; you’re the inspiration.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On