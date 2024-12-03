Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 3, 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 03, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Let us delve into your daily tarot predictions for December 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Star, reversed

Today, you may feel drained, your spark might feel dim, and inspiration might seem far away. It’s okay—no one blooms all the time. Life comes in waves, and this is your time to pause and refill your cup. Be honest with yourself and focus on self-care to rebuild your energy.

Read about your daily tarot prediction for December 3, 2024.(Pixabay)
Read about your daily tarot prediction for December 3, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 1 to 7, 2024

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Today, your hard work may pay off. You’re about to enjoy the rewards of your effort. This is also a gentle nudge to stay practical and resourceful. What you do now will shape the future, so keep planting those seeds wisely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Priestess, reversed

Today, confusion might have crept in, leaving you feeling out of sync. Take a moment to reconnect with yourself—try meditation or grounding activities. If your intuition has been whispering to you, don’t ignore it any longer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Celebrate good times today. You’re craving connection, and there’s no better moment to surround yourself with loved ones. Share laughter, joy, and meaningful moments—it’s time to toast to life and love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Leo, it’s not arrogant to feel proud of how far you’ve come. You’ve achieved so much—give yourself the credit you deserve. Stand tall and own your success because you’ve earned it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Karma is always keeping track. Rest assured, the good you put into the world will find its way back to you. Be true to yourself, live authentically, and trust that everything will balance out in the end.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords, reversed

If you are feeling stuck then decision-making might feel overwhelming right now, but don’t let fear hold you back. Trust your instincts and take a leap—you’ll figure things out along the way. Remember, it’s your courage that will carry you forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Today, a peaceful and content heart can make even the simplest moments feel magical. Focus on nurturing your inner world—it will transform everything around you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Empress, reversed

Challenges might feel heavy right now, but don’t lose hope. Tough times often come before breakthroughs. Stay connected to your purpose, and remember why you started. You’re stronger than you think!

Capricorn (December 22 - 19 January)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Your determination shines bright, but what truly makes you stand out is your heart. Keep nurturing your soul and walking with courage—it’s your authenticity that inspires others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Exciting opportunities are heading your way! This is your moment to dream big and go after your goals with passion. The world is opening up for you—embrace it fully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Take a step back and check in with yourself. If you’ve been pushing too hard, it’s time to rethink your routines. Success isn’t just about results—it’s also about how you feel along the way. Focus on what brings you joy and keeps you energized.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On