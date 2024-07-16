Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The World Luck is with you today. Be brave and act according to your beliefs. The universe rewards courage. Today, when you have faith, good things will come your way. You'll benefit from living authentically, and life will be great. Read about your daily tarot prediction for July 16, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 14 to July 20

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You like sticking to the facts. Today, you might be resistant to change and prefer things to stay the same until you have a clear plan. You'll want everything approved and in order before moving forward.

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for July 2024

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got a trick up your sleeve for success. Don't get discouraged no matter what happens. You'll find a new way if needed. You're determined, and you know you'll succeed in the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Life can be both kind and tough. You've experienced both blessings and hardships. These experiences have given you wisdom to share with others. Be open about your journey and see how many people you can help.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a great day for you. You've created good energy around you, and you can keep making your dreams come true. You have the power to create your own luck.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Someone might be rushing into something. You can either try to save them from a mistake or let them learn on their own. Think about what you'd want if you were in their shoes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You might not be religious, but you appreciate spirituality. This card shows a desire to connect with a higher power. Spend some quiet time reflecting. Write in a journal and think about your problems. Ask the universe for guidance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're about to see how beautiful true love can be. If you've had tough times before, this might feel unbelievable. Enjoy the new relationship and the beautiful moments you create.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems happen to everyone, Sagittarius. You might be surprised by some issues today. Remember, your flexibility is a strength. Use it to handle problems and appreciate your ability to adapt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a strong leader, Capricorn. Your hardworking attitude helps you improve relationships at work or in your projects. If a relationship needs fixing, now is a good time to work on it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can be hard to resist especially if you've wanted something for a long time. Be patient and don't give in just because you want it now. If you know you'll be better off waiting, hold off. You can do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are sad, Pisces, and you might feel them deeply. Take the time you need to process your feelings. Write in a journal or talk to a friend. It's okay to cry if you need to. Don't hold back.